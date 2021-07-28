Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,834 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 451.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201,117. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

