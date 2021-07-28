Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.33. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,706. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

