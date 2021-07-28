Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000.

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,668. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26.

