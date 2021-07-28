China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
