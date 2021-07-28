China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

