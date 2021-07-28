China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Downgraded by Benchmark

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE COE opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

