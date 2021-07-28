Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 7668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.20.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

