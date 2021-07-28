Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 7668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
