Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

CMG stock opened at $1,835.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,484.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,110.30 and a 12 month high of $1,841.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

