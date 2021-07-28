Christopher (Chris) Bath Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) Stock

Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) insider Christopher (Chris) Bath bought 1,000,000 shares of Cradle Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,000.00 ($52,142.86).

About Cradle Resources

Cradle Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. It primarily explores for niobium. The company holds 50% in the Panda Hill Niobium project that comprises three granted mining licenses covering an area of approximately 22.1 square kilometers located in the Mbeya region, south western Tanzania.

