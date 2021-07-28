Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

