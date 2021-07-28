Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 16,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

