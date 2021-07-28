Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $35.89

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $37.08. Chuy’s shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,075 shares of company stock worth $2,535,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

