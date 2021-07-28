Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 4,976 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.