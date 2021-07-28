Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

