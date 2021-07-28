Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $397.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $404.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.30.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

