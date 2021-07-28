Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 207.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $3,937,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 631.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.