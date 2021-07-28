Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 207.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $3,937,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 631.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
