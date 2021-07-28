Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

