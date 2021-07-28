Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.