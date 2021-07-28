CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 15,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

