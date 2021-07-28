Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.