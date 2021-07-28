Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

