Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 106,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

