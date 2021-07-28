Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 9,920 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Busey worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.