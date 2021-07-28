Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 154,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

