Citigroup Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $587.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGC. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.