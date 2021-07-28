Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,226 Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 1,410.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, cut Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:QTT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.70. Qutoutiao Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.11 million during the quarter.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

