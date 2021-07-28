Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.84. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

