Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unifi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unifi by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

