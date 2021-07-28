Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $558.23 million, a PE ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.81 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

