Citigroup Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $39.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

