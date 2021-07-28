Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 13th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

