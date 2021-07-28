City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in City Office REIT by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

