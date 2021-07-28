Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KALTF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
