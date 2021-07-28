Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KALTF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

