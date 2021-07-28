Clarivate (CLVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 0.53.
CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
