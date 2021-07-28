Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

