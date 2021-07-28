Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

