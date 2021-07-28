Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $270,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,889,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 213,073 shares of company stock worth $823,607.

Shares of NYSE MIE remained flat at $$3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,071. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

