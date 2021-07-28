CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

