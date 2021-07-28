Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Shares of CCB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 9,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,172. The stock has a market cap of $356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Earnings History for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

