Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Shares of CCB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 9,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,172. The stock has a market cap of $356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

