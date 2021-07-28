Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS MITAU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $9.94.

