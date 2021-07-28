Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$981.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$861.31 million.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total value of C$71,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,756.80.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.