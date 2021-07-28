Colony Group LLC Acquires 19,212 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

