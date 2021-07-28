Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

