Colony Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

