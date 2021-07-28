Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 525.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

