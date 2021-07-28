Colony Group LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

