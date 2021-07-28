Columbia Asset Management Acquires 285 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $398.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

