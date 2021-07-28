Columbia Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 396,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

