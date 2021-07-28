Columbia Asset Management Buys 1,040 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,225 shares of the airline’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 307,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 396,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,699. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

