Columbia Asset Management Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $123.04. 497,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

