Columbia Asset Management Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.34. 8,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,490. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $405.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.